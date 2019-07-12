Business News
July 12, 2019 / 12:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil power firm Light prices offering at 18.75 reais per share: sources

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Light SA (LIGT3.SA) priced its shares at 18.75 reais ($4.99) per share in a primary and secondary offering, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Light was seeking to raise money through the share offering to reduce debt, while shareholder Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CMIG4.SA) wanted to sell a stake in the company. Reuters reported earlier this month that Light was preparing a share offering.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler

