(Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Tuesday it would spin off its Elanco animal health business and take it public.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Lilly is seen on a wall of the Lilly France company unit, part of the Eli Lilly and Co drugmaker group, in Fegersheim near Strasbourg, France, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Lilly will retain a stake of less than 20 percent and expects to complete the initial public offering during the second half of the year, the company said in a statement.