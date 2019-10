FILE PHOTO: The logo and ticker for Eli Lilly and Co. are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it had approved Eli Lilly and Co’s migraine drug, Reyvow.

The drug, formerly called lasmiditan, has been approved to treat acute migraine with or without aura, a sensory phenomenon or visual disturbance, in adults.