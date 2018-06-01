FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 3:29 PM / a few seconds ago

FDA approves lower dose of Lilly-Incyte arthritis drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the lower dose of a rheumatoid arthritis drug developed by Eli Lilly and Incyte Corp, but declined to approve its higher and more lucrative dose.

The logo of Lilly is seen on a wall of the Lilly France company unit, part of the Eli Lilly and Co drugmaker group, in Fegersheim near Strasbourg, France, February 1, 2018. Picture taken February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

The decisihere comes after an independent advisory panel to the agency voted in favor of the lower, 2-milligram dose of the drug, Olumiant, in April, and against the 4-milligram dose, citing safety concerns.

Analysts have said that a U.S. approval of just the lower dose will limit the business opportunity for Lilly and Incyte. The drug is approved in both doses in over 40 countries.

Reporting by Manas Mishra and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
