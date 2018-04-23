FDA panel backs lower dose of Lilly-Incyte arthritis drug over higher

(Reuters) - A rheumatoid arthritis drug developed by Eli Lilly and Incyte Corp should not be approved at a higher dose, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted on Monday, while backing the approval of a lower dose.

FILE PHOTO - A view shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

The committee, comprising an independent panel of experts, convened to deliberate over the drug, baricitinib, and voted 10-to-5 in favor of approving a 2 milligram (mg) dose, noting that the drug’s benefits outweighed its risks.

The panel also voted by a similar margin against the approval of a 4 mg dose.

Analysts say the approval of the 2 mg dose over a 4 mg dose would severely limit the business potential for Lilly and Incyte. It would represent a serious blow to the two companies, which were counting on baricitinib as a potential blockbuster treatment, analysts have said.

The FDA panel’s vote comes one year after the regulator declined to approve baricitinib, citing safety risks.

Although the panel’s recommendations are not binding on the FDA, they are typically followed by the regulator.

Incyte shares fell 5 percent to $64.75 in after-hours trading on Monday, while Lilly’s stock was slightly lower at $79.45.