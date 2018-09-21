FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
September 21, 2018 / 11:44 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Lilly migraine drug wins European panel thumbs-up

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A European Medicines Agency panel on Friday recommended the approval of U.S. pharmaceutical group Eli Lilly’s migraine treatment, bringing the drug one step closer to being sold in the European Union.

The logo of Lilly is seen on a wall of the Lilly France company unit, part of the Eli Lilly and Co drugmaker group, in Fegersheim near Strasbourg, France, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Emgality, or galcanezumab, which treats episodic cluster headache attacks, was endorsed by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, a panel whose recommendations are generally followed by European regulators.

Emgality targets a protein associated with pain-signaling, called calcitonin gene-related peptide, or CGRP.

Lilly’s drug belongs to a new class of drugs targeting CGRP to treat migraines. Amgen, Teva and Allergan are also developing similar medicines.

Israel-based Teva received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval for its new migraine drug, Ajovy, last week.

The FDA is expected to decide on Lilly’s drug by Sept. 27.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.