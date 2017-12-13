FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lilly forecasts 2018 profit, revenue largely above estimates
Sections
Featured
After fires, Southern California faces risk of mudslides
environment
After fires, Southern California faces risk of mudslides
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
Exchange-traded funds
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 13, 2017 / 12:01 PM / in 4 minutes

Lilly forecasts 2018 profit, revenue largely above estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) on Wednesday forecast 2018 earnings and revenue largely above analysts’ estimates in part due to strong demand for recently launched diabetes drug Trulicity and psoriasis drug Taltz.

The company said it expected 2018 revenue of $23.0 billion-$23.5 billion and adjusted earnings of $4.60-$4.70 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $23.07 billion and earnings of $4.64 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it expected progress in its drug portfolio, including regulatory action for its rheumatoid arthritis drug candidate baricitinib, and the launch of a new indication for Taltz in psoriatic arthritis.

Lilly has been facing the threat of competition for some of its newer drugs including Taltz.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Sanofi SA’s (SASY.PA) Admelog as the first follow-on biologic version of Lilly’s top-selling insulin product, Humalog.

Lilly reaffirmed its expectation of at least 5 percent average annual revenue growth from 2015 to 2020, on a constant currency basis.

The company also lowered its 2017 earnings forecast to $1.56-$1.66, due to asset impairment, restructuring and other charges. It reiterated its 2017 adjusted earnings forecast of $4.15-$4.25 per share.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.