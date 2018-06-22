FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 9:06 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. District Court rules in favor of Lilly's Alimta patent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday a U.S. District Court ruled in favor of its patent on Alimta vitamin regimen and prevented Hospira Inc and India’s Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from launching generics until the patent expires.

FILE PHOTO: The logo and ticker for Eli Lilly and Co. are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The patent for Lilly’s top-selling cancer drug will expire in May 2022.

“Lilly’s extensive research to discover the Alimta vitamin regimen patent deserves intellectual property protection,” Lilly’s senior vice president Michael Harrington said in a statement.

Lilly has faced several legal challenges to its right to avoid generic competition for Alimta, whose chemical name is pemetrexed.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
