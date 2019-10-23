Eli Lilly misses sales estimates as top-seller Trulicity disappoints

(Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co’s (LLY.N) quarterly sales missed Wall Street estimates on Wednesday due to a weaker-than-expected performance of its diabetes drug Trulicity because of lower realized prices, sending shares down 3%.

FILE PHOTO: The logo and ticker for Eli Lilly and Co. are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Sales of Trulicity rose 24% to $1.01 billion, but missed the analysts’ average estimate of $1.08 billion, according to three analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The company said revenue in the United States was flat at $3.06 billion as lower realized prices offset a 5% rise in the number of drugs sold.

The drugmaker is one of the three main providers of insulin products and had agreed earlier this year to offer a half priced version of its insulin injection Humalog in response to intensifying pressure from politicians to lower drug costs for consumers.

The company said lower realized prices were due to higher rebates or after-market discounts as well as increased funding needs for Medicare Part D, a part of the government program for older Americans related to prescription drugs.

Sales from both versions of Humalog fell 2.4% to $648.9 million, but narrowly beat analysts’ average estimate of $645.33 million.

Revenue rose 3.2% to $5.48 billion in the quarter, but missed Wall Street expectation of $5.50 billion.

The drugmaker raised its 2019 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range $5.75 to $5.85, from the prior range of $5.67 to $5.77.

Net income rose to $1.25 billion, or $1.37 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.15 billion, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Lilly earned $1.48 per share, beating estimates of $1.41 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.