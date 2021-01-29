Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Business News

Eli Lilly profit rises 41.5% as COVID-19 drug lifts sales

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Eli Lilly logo is shown on one of the company's offices in San Diego, California, U.S., September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co posted a 41.5% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, helped by higher demand for its diabetes drugs and a successful launch of its COVID-19 antibody treatment.

Net earnings rose to $2.12 billion, or $2.32 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.50 billion, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.

The company recognized worldwide revenue of $871.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 for bamlanivimab, its COVID-19 antibody therapy.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva

