Lilly lifts earnings forecast as newer drugs provide boost

(Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) topped Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Tuesday and raised its yearly earnings target, led by stronger demand for its newer drugs such as diabetes treatment Trulicity and psoriasis medicine Taltz.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Lilly is seen on a wall of the Lilly France company unit, part of the Eli Lilly and Co drugmaker group, in Fegersheim near Strasbourg, France, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

Trulicity, which overtook diabetes drug Humalog as Lilly’s best-selling medicine earlier this year, had revenue of $816.2 million in the three months ended September, up about 55 percent from a year earlier.

The result also exceeded a Wall Street consensus estimate of $801 million, according to brokerage SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Meanwhile, sales of Humalog dipped 4.5 percent and fell short of expectations.

Lilly is a leading developer of diabetes treatments, but its older drugs such as Humalog have faced rising competition, forcing the Indiana-headquartered company to invest in newer diabetes drugs like Trulicity.

Taltz made sales of $263.9 million, above the $252 million expected by analysts on average.

Lilly raised its 2018 adjusted earnings forecast to between $5.55 and $5.60 per share, from $5.40 to $5.50 per share.

Net income more than doubled to $1.15 billion.

Excluding one-time items, Lilly earned $1.39 per share, above analysts’ average estimate of $1.35 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose about 7 percent to $6.06 billion, edging past analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion.