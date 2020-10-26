Explosion at Lima, Ohio, refinery, no threat to public: emergency agency

(Reuters) - The Allen County Emergency Management Agency on Sunday said on its Facebook page that an explosion occurred at the Lima refinery complex in Ohio but that there was no threat to the public.

A dispatcher with the Shawnee Township Police Department confirmed they had units checking out the refinery complex, a media report said, adding there was no word on what caused the explosion.

A spokesperson for Husky Energy said no incident had occurred at its 185,000 barrel per day refinery in Lima.