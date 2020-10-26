Tank collapses at Ineos plant adjacent to refinery in Lima, Ohio

(Reuters) - A tank collapsed at an Ineos chemical plant adjoining the Husky Energy oil refinery in Lima, Ohio, on Sunday night, but there were no injuries, according to a local media report.

The Allen County Emergency Management Agency on Sunday said on its Facebook page that an explosion occurred at the Lima refinery complex in Ohio but that there was no threat to the public.

A spokesperson for Husky Energy earlier said there had been no incident at its 185,000 barrel-per-day refinery.

Ineos was not immediately available for comment.