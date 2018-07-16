Linde sells U.S. antitrust assets for $3.3 billion to Messer, CVC

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Linde (LING.DE) said on Monday it would fetch $3.3 billion from selling assets to a consortium of German gases firm Messer and buyout group CVC in a deal to secure antitrust clearance for its planned $87 billion merger with U.S. group Praxair (PX.N).

FILE PHOTO: Linde Group logo is seen at a company building in Munich-Pullach, Germany August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

Linde said last week it was in advanced talks with Messer and CVC over the sale of a majority of Linde’s gases business in North America and certain Linde and Praxair assets in South America.