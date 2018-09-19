FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 9:44 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Linde, Praxair close to selling more assets to save merger: source

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Industrial gases group Linde (LIN1.DE) is set to sell additional assets to a consortium of Messer Group GmbH and CVC Capital Partners for about $200 million, moving closer to U.S. antitrust approval for the planned merger with Praxair (PX.N), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: Praxair Chief Executive Officer Steve Angel (R) poses with Linde Chief Executive Officer Aldo Belloni before a news conference in Munich, Germany June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

Another Linde facility in La Port, Texas is set to be sold at a later stage but the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) agreed to give the merger partners more time for this transaction.

The news was earlier reported by Bloomberg.

Linde declined to comment while officials at Messer were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan, Sabine Wollrab and Thomas Seythal

