Linde, Praxair close to selling more assets to save merger: source

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Industrial gases group Linde (LIN1.DE) is set to sell additional assets to a consortium of Messer Group GmbH and CVC Capital Partners for about $200 million, moving closer to U.S. antitrust approval for the planned merger with Praxair (PX.N), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Another Linde facility in La Port, Texas is set to be sold at a later stage but the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) agreed to give the merger partners more time for this transaction.
The news was earlier reported by Bloomberg.
Linde declined to comment while officials at Messer were not immediately available for comment.
