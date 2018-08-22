FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 5:25 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Linde says Praxair merger hits antitrust hurdle, talks continue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Linde (LIN1.DE) said divestments needed to secure regulatory approval for its planned tie-up with Praxair (PX.N) have reached a size that would allow either party to abandon the deal, but added it was in constructive talks with its prospective merger partner.

FILE PHOTO: Linde Group logo is seen at a company building in Munich-Pullach, Germany August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

“Linde and Praxair remain in constructive dialogue with each other and the regulators on how to satisfy their requirements,” it said on Wednesday.

The companies previously agreed that if regulators demanded the disposal of businesses with more than 3.7 billion euros ($4.3 billion) in sales or 1.1 billion euros in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), either party could withdraw without penalty.

Linde said the revenue threshold for divestiture commitments would be exceeded, without providing details.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) asked for more assets to be sold than previously anticipated and also said it wanted prospective buyers of these assets to meet certain other requirements.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Douglas Busvine

