August 23, 2018 / 11:22 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Linde, Praxair win conditional merger approval in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Industrial gases groups Linde (LIN1.DE) and Praxair (PX.N) won conditional antitrust approval in Brazil for their planned merger after committing to asset sales, Linde said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Linde Group logo is seen at a company building in Munich-Pullach, Germany August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

Linde will sell its entire business in Brazil, subject to merger completion, a spokesman said.

U.S. competition regulators still pose the biggest challenge for the $83 billion deal and the prospective partners are in talks to salvage the merger after antitrust watchdogs demanded they sell assets that generate more than $4.3 billion in sales.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz

