Linde, Praxair win conditional merger approval in Brazil

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Industrial gases groups Linde (LIN1.DE) and Praxair (PX.N) won conditional antitrust approval in Brazil for their planned merger after committing to asset sales, Linde said on Thursday.

Linde will sell its entire business in Brazil, subject to merger completion, a spokesman said.

U.S. competition regulators still pose the biggest challenge for the $83 billion deal and the prospective partners are in talks to salvage the merger after antitrust watchdogs demanded they sell assets that generate more than $4.3 billion in sales.