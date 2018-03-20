FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 11:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU antitrust regulators to decide by Aug. 9 on Linde, Praxair tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have set a new deadline of Aug. 9 to decide whether to clear the proposed $85 billion merger of industrial gas companies Praxair and Linde after a three-week halt in the proceedings.

Linde Group logo is seen at company building before the annual news conference in Munich, Germany March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

The European Commission on Feb. 26 suspended its investigation into the deal, which will create a global leader, while waiting for the companies to provide information.

The companies plan to divest assets across Europe to address EU competition concerns, according to sources.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

