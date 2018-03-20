EU antitrust regulators to decide by Aug. 9 on Linde, Praxair tie-up

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have set a new deadline of Aug. 9 to decide whether to clear the proposed $85 billion merger of industrial gas companies Praxair and Linde after a three-week halt in the proceedings.

Linde Group logo is seen at company building before the annual news conference in Munich, Germany March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

The European Commission on Feb. 26 suspended its investigation into the deal, which will create a global leader, while waiting for the companies to provide information.

The companies plan to divest assets across Europe to address EU competition concerns, according to sources.