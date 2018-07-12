FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 11:39 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Linde says in talks to sell assets to consortium of Messer, CVC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Linde (LING.DE) and its merger partner Praxair (PX.N) are in advanced talks to sell assets to a consortium of German gases firm Messer Group GmbH and funds advised by CVC [CVC.UL], Linde said on Thursday.

The talks are over the majority of Linde’s gases business in North America and certain Linde and Praxair assets in South America, it said.

The news came after German magazine WirtschaftsWoche earlier reported that Messer Group was the preferred bidder for Linde’s North American business, which it must sell to complete its $83 billion merger with Praxair.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

