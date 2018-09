FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Linde AG (LING.DE) said on Sunday that it had received approval for its proposed $83 billion merger with Praxair (PX.N) from the Chinese antitrust authorities.

The Praxair logo is seen during a news conference with Linde in Munich, Germany, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Linde and U.S.-based Praxair are in the process of selling additional assets in an attempt to win approval for the tie-up by an Oct. 24 deadline from regulators in the United States, South Korea and the European Union.