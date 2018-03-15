EU suspends review of Linde-Praxair merger, but should resume: Linde

BERLIN (Reuters) - German gases group Linde (LING.DE) said the European Commission has suspended its review of the group’s merger with Praxair (PX.N) while it awaits requested information, but it expects the suspension to be lifted next week.

FILE PHOTO - Linde Group logo is seen at company building before the annual news conference in Munich, Germany March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Linde said in a statement on Thursday that the suspension, with retroactive effect from Feb. 24, was not uncommon in complex proceedings of this kind and it still expects to complete the deal as planned in the second half of the year.

Last week, Reuters reported that Linde and Praxair are pressing ahead with divestitures to facilitate their planned $85 billion merger and have asked potential buyers to present first-round bids this month, people close to the matter said.