October 15, 2018 / 5:49 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Linde says FTC's Commissioners looking into merger

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Industrial gases maker Linde (LIN1.DE) said on Monday it had completed work with the staff of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on remedies to secure approval for the proposed merger with Praxair (PX.N) and that the package had been submitted to the FTC’s Commissioners.

Linde Group logo is seen at company building before the annual news conference in Munich, Germany March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

“A successful completion of the business combination requires that the FTC approve the proposed sales and commitments and provide clearance by the end of 24 October 2018 CEST,” Linde said in a statement.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
