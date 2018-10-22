U.S. antitrust nod moves Linde-Praxair deal over finish line

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Industrial gases groups Praxair and Linde won U.S. antitrust approval for their $86 billion merger, clearing the last hurdle for the deal in the nick of time.

The Praxair logo is seen during a news conference with Linde in Munich, Germany, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday that the companies would have to divest assets in nine industrial gases product markets in United States, as part of a settlement that resolves antitrust charges.

The companies had been up against a Wednesday deadline to complete the deal under German financial market rules, almost two years after agreeing the deal in principle in December 2016.

FILE PHOTO - Linde Group logo is seen at company building before the annual news conference in Munich, Germany March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Linde said last week it had agreed with FTC staff on remedies to secure approval but that the package was still under review by FTC’s top-level commissioners.

Shares in Linde jumped 4 percent, while Praxair shares were up 2.4 percent at 1335 GMT.

All other competition authorities in question have previously given the green light, including the European Commission, which was won over by a deal to sell Praxair’s European gases business to Japanese rival Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.

Also on Monday, the EU signed off on Taiyo Nippon Sanso as a suitable buyer.

Linde in July lined up a consortium of gases firm Messer and investor CVC [CVC.UL] as a buyer of North and South American assets to allay U.S. antitrust concerns, but talks with the FTC later hit a snag, requiring more asset sales.