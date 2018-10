FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Praxair (PX.N) was given oral assurance by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that the planned merger with German rival industrial gas company Linde (LIN1.DE) will get the antitrust go-ahead, German monthly Manager Magazin reported.

FILE PHOTO: The Praxair logo is seen during a news conference with Linde in Munich, Germany, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The conditional approval is set be issued in writing over the next few days, the magazine said on its website.

Linde declined to comment.