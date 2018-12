FILE PHOTO: Linde Group logo is seen at a company building in Munich-Pullach, Germany August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German court in Munich said on Thursday that industrial gases group Linde AG did not have to ask its shareholders for approval of its planned merger with U.S peer Praxair at a general meeting.

It rejected a case brought by shareholders against Linde, which closed its $86 billion merger with Praxair in late October.

The ruling can still be appealed.