Linde raises squeeze out offer to 189.46 euros per share

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Linde (LING.DE) said on Monday shareholders will be offered an extra 1.22 euros to help complete a merger with U.S. rival Praxair, raising a squeeze-out offer to 189.46 euros per share.

The two industrial gases groups won U.S. antitrust approval for their $86 billion merger in October, clearing a major regulatory hurdle for creating an industry leader with revenues of about $27 billion.

A court-appointed auditor had confirmed the improved offer was adequate, Linde said.

The squeeze-out is still subject to a resolution at a shareholder meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Linde said.