Linde to cut more than 800 jobs in Germany: source

MUNICH (Reuters) - Industrials gases group Linde (LIN.N) (LINI.DE) plans to cut more than 11% of its German workforce following its merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a person familiar with the plans told Reuters.

More than 800 of the total 7,000 jobs in Germany will be cut, the person said, adding all businesses, including plant engineering and gases, would be affected.

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung first reported the cuts.

A Linde spokesman declined to comment.