Linde Plc targets 8-12 percent EPS growth in 2019 on cost cuts

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Linde Plc, the industrial gases group that resulted from the merger of Linde AG and Praxair, said it was targeting 8-12 percent growth in 2019 earnings per share thanks to cost cuts, even as revenue grow is slowing.

In presentation slides posted in its website, Linde also said on Friday that 2018 adjusted pro-forma income from continued operations rose to $3.44 billion, up 8.3 percent from $3.17 billion in 2017.

Linde earlier on Friday said antitrust restrictions to hold the two businesses separate were lifted, allowing the company to start integrating globally.