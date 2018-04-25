Linde beats profit expectations, confirms full-year outlook

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial gases group Linde, which is preparing to merge with U.S. peer Praxair, beat expectations for first-quarter core earnings and confirmed its sales and earnings targets for 2018.

Linde Group headquarters is pictured in Munich, Germany August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 12 percent to 1.08 billion euros ($1.32 billion), Munich-based Linde said on Wednesday, lifted by cost savings. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected profit of 1.01 billion euros.

Sales fell by 8 percent to 4.04 billion euros due to adverse exchange rate effects, missing the Reuters poll average for 4.13 billion.

Linde said positive trends in its liquefied gases and cyclical gas business were offset by price reductions in the medical gases market in North America, while a stoppage of a plant in the on-site business also hurt revenue.

The company said its planned $79 billion merger with Praxair was on track to complete in the second half of this year, having been given the green light by 12 countries so far.

European Union antitrust regulators have set a deadline of Aug. 9 to decide whether to give their go-ahead. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has also not yet cleared the transaction.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Linde and Praxair have picked second-round bidders for a package of planned divestitures to facilitate the deal, which will create a global leader to overtake France’s Air Liquide.

The two companies are preparing to divest assets with about $800 million in combined core earnings at an enterprise value of about 10 to 12 times that, broadly in line with peers’ valuations, according to people close to the matter.

Linde confirmed its forecast for a 5 percent increase in operating profit this year at best. It expects sales to be flat or rise by up to 4 percent.

($1 = 0.8190 euros)