Linde raises full-year EPS guidance for the third time

FILE PHOTO: Linde Group logo is seen at a company building in Munich-Pullach, Germany August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

(Reuters) - Linde plc (LIN.N), the world’s largest supplier of industrial gases, on Tuesday raised its annual earnings per share (EPS) growth forecast for the third time this year to 17-18%.

The supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals expects adjusted pro forma EPS growth of between $7.25 and $7.30, up from previous guidance of $6.95 to $7.18.

Analysts expect growth of nearly 15% or $7.12, I/B/E/S Refinitiv data shows.

Linde’s third-quarter adjusted pro forma EPS of $1.94 beat expectations while sales of $7.00 billion were slightly below expectations of $7.12 billion.