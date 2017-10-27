Linde sales slip as U.S. healthcare struggles

LONDON (Reuters) - German industrial gases group Linde (LING.DE), which is striving for an $80 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair (PX.N), said third-quarter sales slipped 1 percent as its U.S. healthcare business continued to cut prices to win government tenders.

Linde Group logo is seen at company building before the annual news conference in Munich, Germany March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

But earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 3 percent to 1.03 billion euros ($1.2 billion), beating the average forecast of 1.02 billion euros in a Reuters poll, thanks to cost cuts.

Orders jumped 9 percent at its plant-engineering business, which has suffered from low oil prices that have put customers off investments, as demand increased for liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants.

Linde’s operating margin rose to 28.3 from 27.2 percent at its main gases division and to 9.2 from 8.7 percent at the smaller engineering business. It cut 103 million euros in sales, general and administration costs in the first nine months.

Linde said it still expected its all-share merger of equals with Praxair to close in the second half of 2018, and confirmed its full-year targets for sales to rise or fall by as much as 3 percent and operating profit to rise by up to 7 percent.

Its shares were indicated up 1.5 percent ahead of the Frankfurt market open, versus a 0.4 percent expected gain in the blue-chip DAX .GDAXI.

Linde said it had secured anti-trust approval from four of the 24 necessary authorities: in Pakistan, Paraguay, Russia and Turkey. “The parties concerned are cooperating closely with all the other competition authorities,” it said ahead of an 0800 GMT news conference.

Linde this week extended the acceptance period for conversion of its shares into shares of the new merged company by two weeks until Nov. 7, and lowered the minimum acceptance level to 60 percent from 75 percent.

It still aims to reach 74 percent acceptance by Nov. 24, otherwise benefits for the tax inversion following the merger will not happen and the deal is likely to be called off.