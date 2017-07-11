FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire at Lindt & Spruengli factory in Switzerland injures two
July 11, 2017 / 2:12 PM / in a month

Fire at Lindt & Spruengli factory in Switzerland injures two

1 Min Read

Swiss Police officers and firefighters are seen at the headquarters of Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli after a fire broke out at a chocolate factory in Kilchberg, Switzerland July 11, 2017.Moritz Hager

ZURICH (Reuters) - A fire broke out at a chocolate factory at Lindt & Spruengli's headquarters in Kilchberg near Zurich on Tuesday but was quickly extinguished, Swiss police and the company said.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Two people sustained slight injuries and the Zurich cantonal police said investigators suspected a machine overheating was the cause of the fire.

"We had to evacuate the building, a few people appear to have suffered smoke poisoning," a spokeswoman for the cantonal police said.

The police said the cost of the physical damages to the factory would amount to several thousand Swiss francs.

Lindt & Spruengli, which owns the Russell Stover brand of chocolates in the United States, is known for its gold foil-wrapped Easter chocolate bunnies and Lindor chocolate balls. The company has factories in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, France, Austria and the United States.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter and Susan Fenton

