Fire at Lindt & Spruengli factory in Switzerland injures two

ZURICH (Reuters) - A fire broke out at a chocolate factory at Lindt & Spruengli's headquarters in Kilchberg near Zurich on Tuesday but was quickly extinguished, Swiss police and the company said.

Two people sustained slight injuries and the Zurich cantonal police said investigators suspected a machine overheating was the cause of the fire.

"We had to evacuate the building, a few people appear to have suffered smoke poisoning," a spokeswoman for the cantonal police said.

The police said the cost of the physical damages to the factory would amount to several thousand Swiss francs.

Lindt & Spruengli, which owns the Russell Stover brand of chocolates in the United States, is known for its gold foil-wrapped Easter chocolate bunnies and Lindor chocolate balls. The company has factories in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, France, Austria and the United States.