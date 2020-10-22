Australia's Link turns down Carlyle, Pacific Equity's $2 billion offer

(Reuters) - Link Administration Holdings LNK.AX on Friday rejected an A$2.76 billion ($1.96 billion) takeover offer from private equity firms Carlyle Group CG.O and Pacific Equity Partners, but said it was willing to continue talks over the bid.

Link, which also provides services to fund managers and trading firms, said it was looking at potentially spinning-off its stake in PEXA, an online property transaction firm, into a separate listed company.