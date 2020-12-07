Australia's Link gets $2.24 billion buyout bid from SS&C Technologies

(Reuters) - Shareholder registry firm Link Administration Holdings said on Monday it had received a A$3.02 billion ($2.24 billion) buyout proposal from software provider SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

SS&C’s non-binding offer of A$5.65 a share was higher than the sweetened A$5.40 per share offer Link received from private equity firms Carlyle Group and Pacific Equity Partners in October.

($1 = 1.3492 Australian dollars)