Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Industry, Materials & Utilities

Australia's Link gets $2.24 billion buyout bid from SS&C Technologies

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shareholder registry firm Link Administration Holdings said on Monday it had received a A$3.02 billion ($2.24 billion) buyout proposal from software provider SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

SS&C’s non-binding offer of A$5.65 a share was higher than the sweetened A$5.40 per share offer Link received from private equity firms Carlyle Group and Pacific Equity Partners in October.

($1 = 1.3492 Australian dollars)

Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up