LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner to step down

FILE PHOTO: Jeff Weiner, CEO of LinkedIn, speaks on stage during a fireside chat session at the TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2013 technology conference in San Francisco, California September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Professional networking platform LinkedIn’s chief executive officer, Jeff Weiner, said on Wednesday that he would step down from his position effective June 1.

Head of product Ryan Roslansky will take over as CEO of Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) LinkedIn, Weiner said in a post here on his LinkedIn profile.

“Ryan will report directly to Satya (Nadella) and serve as a member of his senior leadership team,” he added.

Weiner, who has been the CEO since 2008, would become the platform’s executive chairman.

LinkedIn, which was bought by Microsoft in 2016, has more than 675 million members.

Microsoft’s productivity and business process unit, which includes LinkedIn, reported $11.8 billion in revenue in the second quarter.