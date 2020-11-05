Proxy advisor ISS recommends against Linx-StoneCo deal

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services said that shareholders in Brazilian software company Linx SA LINX3.SA should vote against a takeover by card processor StoneCo Ltd STNE.O, according to a note to investors.

ISS said Linx has not given a strategic rationale to justify the deal, adding it comes when the company’s shares were trading down more than 20% in the year when the deal was announced. Shares in Linx are now 3.3% up in 2020, while Brazil’s benchmark stock index is down 15.4%.

“The offer does not represent a premium to prices before COVID-19 and appears to be in the trading range of the stock during 2019,” ISS wrote. StoneCo offered a premium of 34.9% over the price prior to the takeover announcement.

ISS compares Linx multiples with companies such as Totvs SA TOTS3.SA, Sinqia, PagSeguro Digital Ltd PAGS.N and say StoneCo's offer price implies a discount to peers.