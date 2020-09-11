Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Deals

Brazil's Totvs extends deadline for proposed Linx tie-up

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian software firm Totvs SA TOTS3.SA has extended until Oct. 13 the validity of a tie-up proposal with competitor Linx SA LINX3.SA, it said in a securities filing on Friday night.

It added that it was modifying its proposal such that it would pay 6.20 reais ($1.17) per share of Totvs starting on the sixth month of the proposed timeline of the tie-up.

Totvs and competitor StoneCo Ltd STNE.O are currently in a bidding war for the firm.

Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up