April 10, 2018 / 8:02 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Indonesia's Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian airline Lion Air Group on Tuesday announced the purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets worth $6.24 billion at list prices, the company said in a statement.

A Boeing 737 Max takes part in a flying display during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

It had placed a provisional order for the jets, the newest and largest member of the Boeing narrow-body family, last June.

Boeing said it had been listing the buyer for the deal as an unidentified customer in its order book before Lion Air’s announcement.

Rusdi Kirana, co-founder of Lion Air, said the government’s infrastructure expansion, which included airports, helped expanded Lion’s demand for more aircraft.

Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

