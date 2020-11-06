Canada's Telus to acquire Lionbridge AI in $919 million deal

(Reuters) - Canadian telecoms company Telus Corp T.TO said on Friday its unit Telus International would buy data services provider Lionbridge AI in a C$1.2 billion ($918.55 million) deal.

Lionbridge AI provides solutions for data labeling and annotation, which are used for developing artificial intelligence models.

The Lionbridge acquisition is expected to close on Dec. 31, 2020, the company said.

It added that Telus International was on track to go public during the first quarter of 2021.