FILE PHOTO: The CBS "eye" and logo are seen outside the CBS Broadcast Center on West 57th St. in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - CBS Corp has expressed interest in acquiring cable channel Starz from Lions Gate Entertainment, the Information reported on Friday, citing four people familiar with the situation.

CBS has been looking at the deal as a possible complement to Viacom Inc, which CBS also is considering purchasing, the report said.

Shares of Lions Gate rose nearly 13% on the report.

CBS and Lions Gate did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.