(Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $100.4 million of net inflows in the week ended Nov. 29, compared with $659.2 million in inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $410.1 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

High-yield muni bond funds reported inflows of $71.7 million, down from $177.1 million in the previous week.