Indonesia's Lippo Group says invests $44 million in China's Tencent

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group said on Tuesday it had invested 628 billion rupiah ($44.35 million) in Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd through shares and equity-linked notes.

FILE PHOTO - WeChat mascots are displayed inside Tencent office at TIT Creativity Industry Zone in Guangzhou, China May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

Lippo said in a statement that the investment would be done through its Hong Kong arm and would contribute to the group’s digitalization.

Tencent Holdings, which owns China’s top social media app WeChat, is Asia’s second-most valuable company.

($1 = 14,160 rupiah)