TP ICAP in talks to buy electronic trading network Liquidnet

By Reuters Staff

(Reuters) - TP ICAP TCAPI.L, the world's biggest inter-dealer broker, said on Tuesday it was in advanced talks to buy electronic trading network Liquidnet Holdings Inc for a total consideration of between $600 million and $700 million.

TP ICAP said the consideration comprises about $550 million upfront payment along with deferred non-contingent consideration of $50 million and an earn-out of up to $100 million.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva

