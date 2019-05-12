Skvernelis says he is unlikely to reach second round of Lithuanian presidential election

Prime Minister and presidential candidate Saulius Skvernelis speaks to media during the first round of Lithuanian presidential election in Vilnius, Lithuania May 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Ingrida Simonyte and Gitanas Nauseda both told Reuters on Sunday they expected to go through to the second round of Lithuania’s presidential election, while Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said it was unlikely he would clinch one of the two top places.

Simonyte, 44, a former finance minister in a center-right government, and Nauseda, 54, a former senior economist at a top bank, were favorites ahead of the election.

The polling stations closed at 8 p.m. (1700 GMT) and the votes were still being counted. Skvernelis told Lithuania TV3 channel it was unlikely he would be among the top two.

A runoff between the two top candidates will be held on May 26.