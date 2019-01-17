Lithuania PM says to run for presidency in May

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said on Thursday he would run for the country’s presidency in an election due in May, but would not resign from his current post unless he is successful.

Lithuania’s president has a semi-executive role with a say in the appointment of key officials such as judges, the chief prosecutor and head of central bank. The president can veto laws and, in tandem with the government, sets foreign and security policy.