Settlement calls for Little Leaguer to use optic yellow baseballs

(Reuters) - A federal prosecutor in Michigan said on Monday he had reached an agreement with Little League Baseball that would allow a player with a vision-related disability to use an optic yellow baseball, settling an Americans with Disabilities Act complaint.

“Children should not miss out on sports and other community activities just because they have a disability,” Matthew Schneider, the interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, said in a statement announcing the deal.

A Little League Baseball spokesman declined to comment, saying he would need to consult with senior management officials first.

According to Schneider, the agreement calls for Little League Baseball to allow the player, who was not identified, to ask for optic yellow baseballs while at bat or in the field.

The league will also put in place procedures to evaluated similar requests based on disability in the future.