Ticketmaster is entering deferred prosecution agreement

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ticketmaster LLC is entering a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. government and will pay a $10 million penalty, a federal judge said on Wednesday at a hearing in Brooklyn federal court.

The three-year agreement is in connection with five criminal counts including wire fraud and various computer-related charges, U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie said.

Michael Rowles, general counsel for Ticketmaster, confirmed at the hearing that the company is entering the agreement.

Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.