Livent CEO sees 'difficult environment' for lithium industry

(Reuters) - The lithium industry is working through “difficult” times due to low prices for the battery metal and global oversupply concerns, Livent Corp (LTHM.N) Paul Graves said on Wednesday.

“It’s a difficult environment to do business,” Graves said in an interview. “We’re focused on long-term relationships with our customers, understanding what they need this year and next year.”

The company late Tuesday cut its full-year revenue and earnings forecast as it decided to delay shipping lithium hydroxide to customers until they need it in 2020.