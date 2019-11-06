Commodities
November 6, 2019 / 3:05 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Livent CEO sees 'difficult environment' for lithium industry

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for lithium producer Livent Corp is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the company's IPO in New York, U.S., October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The lithium industry is working through “difficult” times due to low prices for the battery metal and global oversupply concerns, Livent Corp (LTHM.N) Paul Graves said on Wednesday.

“It’s a difficult environment to do business,” Graves said in an interview. “We’re focused on long-term relationships with our customers, understanding what they need this year and next year.”

The company late Tuesday cut its full-year revenue and earnings forecast as it decided to delay shipping lithium hydroxide to customers until they need it in 2020.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

