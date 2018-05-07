FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 6:44 AM / in 2 hours

Japan's LIXIL says worried about volatile aluminum prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s LIXIL Group Corp is worried about volatile aluminum prices after the U.S. government added Russia’s United Company Rusal to its sanction lists, although it is not concerned about procuring the metal, CEO Kinya Seto told an earnings briefing on Monday.

LIXIL, which makes aluminum sash windows and buys about 160,000 tonnes of the metal as raw material a year, expects aluminum prices to rise to 250,000 yen ($2,289) per tonne in the financial year to March 2019 from 234,000 yen per tonne a year earlier.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
