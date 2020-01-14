Lloyd's of London performance management head to step down

LONDON (Reuters) - Jon Hancock will step down as performance management director of Lloyd’s of London this year, the 330-year old insurance market said on Tuesday.

Hancock led a drive to make Lloyd’s’ member firms ditch their worst-performing business, following sharp losses for the market in the last two years.

Hancock was also involved with new plans by Lloyd’s to cut costs and move its business onto electronic exchanges.

Separately, Lloyd’s, which has come under fire for the commercial insurance market’s lack of diversity, has appointed Julia Tyson as Chief Human Resources Officer.